Tom A Munoz
August 5, 1948 - May 13, 2020
Tom passed way in Modesto CA, having resided in the Central Valley since 1969. He lovingly and faithfully cared for his family: his wife Kathy, his two children Rachel and Raymond, and his seven grandchildren.
Tom worked at the Turlock Irrigation District for 36 years serving in several capacities including lineman, meter technician, and Education Specialist for public safety. He retired in 2006. He worked hard and loved to share vacation time with his family in Mexico, Tahoe and at home in the garden.
Tom attended the Mennonite Brethren Biblical Seminary, earning a MA degree in World Mission in 1986. Shortly after graduation, some parents expressed concern about their kids' involvement in skateboarding. Tom created a safe skateboard scene in Modesto where appearances by professional skaters and competitions he organized inspired local kids to pursue their love of skate. He co-chaired the fundraising committee, for the Modesto Skate Park at Beyer High School, which was opened in 1998.
Tom was active in Sunrise Rotary for 30 years, actively supporting local and international projects.
Tom is also survived by two brothers, Bill Munoz of Lodi and Mark DePriest of Bellevue, WA, a sister, Carol Graber of Helena, MT.
Please visit https://franklindownsfuneralhome.com/tributes/TomMunoz
to leave your memories.
In lieu of flowers, please submit remembrance contributions to Fresno Pacific Univ., 1717 Chestnut Ave., Fresno CA 93702.
A Livestream will be on Geneva Presbyterian Church Facebook page of his memorial service on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 am. www.cvobituaries.com