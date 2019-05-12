Tom Thill
06/04/1952 - 05/07/2019
Tom Thill, 66 of Patterson passed away Tuesday, May 7th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Mr. Thill was born in Manteca and was a resident of Stanislaus county for 60 years. He was a Plant Supervisor at Ingomar Packing for 36 years. It was a job he loved and his co-workers were his extended family.
Tom attended Shelter Cove and New Hope Churches. He loved sports, including golf, hunting and fishing.
Mr. Thill is survived by his children, Wendy Smith, Dawn Thill, Ryan Hughes and Rodney Thill; brother Tony Thill; sisters, Tammy Lucich and Tami Luna and six grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, May 17th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Donations may be made to , 4600 Roseville Rd
Suite 130, North Highlands, CA 95660 or Community Hospice, Inc., 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356-9259.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 12, 2019