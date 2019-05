Tom Thill06/04/1952 - 05/07/2019Tom Thill, 66 of Patterson passed away Tuesday, May 7th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.Mr. Thill was born in Manteca and was a resident of Stanislaus county for 60 years. He was a Plant Supervisor at Ingomar Packing for 36 years. It was a job he loved and his co-workers were his extended family.Tom attended Shelter Cove and New Hope Churches. He loved sports, including golf, hunting and fishing.Mr. Thill is survived by his children, Wendy Smith , Dawn Thill, Ryan Hughes and Rodney Thill; brother Tony Thill; sisters, Tammy Lucich and Tami Luna and six grandchildren.A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, May 17th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.Donations may be made to , 4600 Roseville RdSuite 130, North Highlands, CA 95660 or Community Hospice, Inc., 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356-9259.