Tommie Hughes (Lula Mae)Aug. 5, 1932 ~ Aug. 19, 2020Tommie Hughes, a resident of Stanislaus County, joined her husband and sons in Heaven on Wednesday, August 19th. She was 88 years old.Tommie was born in Arizona to Sterling and Vera Morgan. She graduated from Lemoore High School in 1949. She married her true love, Paul L. Hughes, on Nov. 1, 1949. They had three children and settled down in Turlock, CA in 1954. They had one more son in 1955. Paul owned Chevron Station, so Tommie devoted her time to bookkeeping, working at Hume Canary and raising four children. After leaving Hume Canary, she went to work for Ceres School District for some time before losing her first son, Stephen Hughes, in 1979. She went on to work at the station full-time and Paul and Tommie always felt very blessed to have a prosperous business. In their spare time, Paul and Tommie loved traveling the world with their friends.Family was everything to Tommie. Her grandsons, Kenny and Kevin, said she was the glue that held the family together. She always made the holidays special and brought everyone together. Tommie was always cooking and making sure everyone's plate was full before she ate. You never left her house with an empty belly. She was the most caring person you could ever meet and selfless in everything she did. She will be missed every second by her family and friends.It gives her family comfort knowing she is up in Heaven with all of those she missed so dearly: her husband Paul Hughes, son Stephen Hughes, son Myke Hughes, son Roger Hughes, father Sterling Morgan, mother Vera Morgan, and sister Rexene Hunt.Tommie is survived by her daughter Cindy Hughes-Garcia (Billy), grandsons Kenneth Hughes, Kevin Hughes (Debbie), Paul Hughes and Shea Hughes, granddaughter Lisa Smith, Jules Smith (Paul) and Veronica Garcia. She is also survived by three great-grandsons, three great-granddaughters, and one great-great-grandson.A graveside service will be held at 10a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.