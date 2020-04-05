Toni Ann Vager
August 26, 1941-March 3, 2020
Toni Ann Vager passed away peacefully at age 78. She was blessed to receive the Sacrament of Last Rites on her last day. Toni was born in Alameda Ca. to Milton and Helen Vager. The family moved to Modesto in 1948. Toni attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School, Downey High School,and Modesto JC. She met her husband Carrol (Skip) Weatherly and they moved to Roseville, Ca where they raised their 3 boys. Toni worked in several positions for the Roseville School District including an Aid for Special Ed and Head Secretary at Cooley Middle School. She retired after 23 years with the district.
Toni loved cruises,playing bingo and bunco and crafts and made many gifts for family and friends.
Toni was preceded in death by her dear parents, husband Skip, brother Timothy Vager, and niece Carrie Ann Klopf. She is survived by her sister Ellen Vager. and her boys: Tony, Tom, and Todd (Denise ) Weatherly, grandchildren: Jakob, Jazmin, Ava, Jordan, and Adam Weatherly, and her nieces, Kelli Klopf and Julie Solorio.
Memorial service is pending due to COVID19. For more info. please use [email protected]
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 5, 2020