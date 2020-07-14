Toni RamosMarch 7,1940 - July 6,2020Toni Ramos passed away on July 6, 2020 in Modesto CA. Was born in Brawley CA to parents Antonio and Rosa Calderon. She lived in Modeso for 40 years. Toni was a lab technician for Hunt-Western Foods for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and sister. She is survived by her companion Tony Castillo, her daughter Sylvia Rodriguez, her son's Benjamin Jeronimo Ramos, son-in-law Roel Rodriguez all of Modesto, and a sister Sally Chambers of Riverbank and many grandchildren. Visitation: Tues July 14 from 9-11AM at Salas Funeral Chapel . Burial will be in St Stanislaus Cemetery 1141 Scenic Drive Modesto CA.