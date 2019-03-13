TONY BRASIL
MARCH 26TH 1958 - FEBRUARY 24TH 2019
Tony brasil entered into rest on February 24th 2019 he was born on march 26 1958 in azores Portugal . Tony was preceded in death by his mother Maria brasil and father Victor brasil and sister connie brasil . He was survived by his brothers manuel,victor,john,joey and tim brasil also sisters rosemary lopes and marianne lopes and theresa brasil . He was beloved father of two children jennifer Brasil and Ernie brasil . He will be sorely missed by his family
