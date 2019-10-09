Tony Garcia Carmo
Oct 29, 1949 - Oct 1, 2019
Tony Garcia Carmo was born on October 29, 1949 in the Azores in a town called Salao, Faial where he lived for 20 years. He passed away on October 1, 2019 in Merced, California where he was a resident for 41 years.
Tony enjoyed being involved in church and Portuguese celebrations. He was all about his family. He loved spending time outdoors, camping, fishing, boating and enjoyed family trips to Santa Cruz. Tony cheered on his grandkids at their games and races. The holidays were his favorite, a time when all his family got together.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents Joao and Balbina Carmo and son-in-law Scott Duval.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary Fatima Carmo, children Rick (Laurie) Carmo, Melissa Duval, Kristen (Brian) Alberto and Cindy (Mark) Morton. He also leaves behind his brother Joe Carmo and sister Manuella Carmo as well as his 7 grandchildren Nick and Noah Carmo, Emily Duval, Aidan and Khloe Alberto and Brayden and Mason Morton.
A vigil service with rosary will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 beginning at 8:30 a.m. with funeral mass beginning at 9:00a.m. at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church located at 671 East Yosemite Avenue, Merced, California 95340. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery located at 360 West Childs Avenue, Merced, California 95341.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 9, 2019