Tony M. Chavez
Jan. 27, 1940 - Dec. 21, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Tony Chavez, passed away at his home on December 21st.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Eloy and Soledad Perea and his first wife, Gloria Chavez. Tony is survived by his wife, Adela Chavez; his five children, Christina Rosenblad, John Anthony Chavez (Susan), Willie Chavez (Lillie), Tina Cantu (Jose) and Melissa Flores (Jesse); and his sisters, Isabel Gutierrez, Alice Perea and Esmeralda Perea of New Mexico. He also leaves behind his loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and brothers/sisters-in-law.
Tony worked for the City of Turlock for 36 years where he made many lifetime friends. He was a man who made friends everywhere he went. He had friends of many origins and always found a way to connect with them. This was his gift, which we will cherish and forever miss. Tony loved traveling, boating, and spending time with family and friends. His favorite pastimes included listening to his native New Mexico music and dancing, whether he was sitting on his boat or laying in a hospital bed.
He will be remembered as Papa to his grandchildren and Captain Tony to his family and friends. The last summer of his life was spent driving his boat. Our hearts are at peace knowing he is in heaven wearing his captain hat and watching the sunset.
No services have been scheduled at this time.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 5, 2020