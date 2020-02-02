Tony Louis Macedo
November 1941 ~ January 2020
Anthony "Tony" Macedo was born and raised in Turlock, California to William and Victoria (Fertuna) Macedo. Tony graduated from Turlock High School in 1959. Tony was affiliated with Chevron Oil throughout Stanislaus County from the age of 19 until retirement. Tony belonged to St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hughson, he was Past President of Cabrillo Club and Past President of Modesto Portuguese Pentecost Association. Tony enjoyed fishing, camping, and trips to Monterey, California.
Tony is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rosalie Macedo; three daughters, Cindy (Marcelo) Perez, Christine (David) August, and Cheryl (Anthony) Brager; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; two siblings, Bill (Linda) Macedo and Diana (Steve) Garz; and his beloved dog Oreo.
Memorial contributions can be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Father Kondayya will Recite the Rosary on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 7:00 PM at Allen Mortuary, 247 N. Broadway, Turlock, CA.
A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, February 6th at 10 AM at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 7820 Fox Rd in Hughson with Inurnment to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 2, 2020