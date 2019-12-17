Anthony Boyett Morris
Nov. 15, 1941- Dec. 8, 2019
My dad, Anthony Boyett Morris went to be with my mom Judith Kathleen Morris and God on Sunday December the 8th. My dad was born in San Antonio, Texas. His parents were James and Laree Morrris. He had 5 kids and 2 step kids, but always treated them as his own. James, Micheal, Doug, Sam, Larry, Terri, and Harold. He had many grandkids. Thier names are Haylee, Jacob, Abigail, Cassie, Heather, Micheal, David, Jennifer, Sara, Ian, Amanda, Brandon, Charles. He also had 5 daughter-in-laws and 1 son-in-law. Erica Morris, Carolyn Morris, Juvy Morris, Delik Morris, Jean Morris, Eddie Petree. My dad drove the Modesto city bus when i was younger and diesel truck when i was older. But the best job he had was being my dad. There will be a service on Saturday the 21st at 1pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 1732 Miller ave. Modesto, Ca.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 17, 2019