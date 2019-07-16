Tonya Theaddese Ruminer
.June 1, 1962 - July 7, 2019
Tonya entered into eternal rest July 7, 2019, after a long battle with diabete. Born in Wichita, Kansas on June 1, 1962 to Dorothy Ellis and Benn Ruminer. She graduated from Thomas Downey High School and then received her degree in Liberal Studies from California State University Stanislaus. She taught for 29 years with Modesto City Schools. She is proceeded in death by her father, Benn Ruminer and nephew, Zachary Ruminer. She leaves behind her mother, Dorothy Ellis and husband, Loren Ellis, sister, Traca Bowen, (Guy), nieces, Kayla and Hannah Bowen and Amanda Deneau, (Thomas), and great nephews, David Bowen and Oliver Deneau. Graveside services will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10 AM, Ceres Memorial Park, 1801 East Whitmore Ave. Ceres, CA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Tonya Ruminer's memory to: Haven Women's Center, 618 13th Steet, Modesto, CA 95354.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 16, 2019