Trent Fredrick Johnson
May 11, 1961 – Jun 16, 2019
Trent Fredrick Johnson was born on May 11, 1961, in Modesto, CA, to loving parents Gerald and Martha Johnson. Trent passed away suddenly on June 16, 2019 while flying home from a Father's Day event. He was a 58 year resident of Modesto. He worked prominently in the Almond Industry designing and building harvesting equipment, utilized locally and internationally. Trent loved the outdoors, and spent time with his family camping, hunting, fishing, flying his plane, and geocaching. When he wasn't outdoors you could find him working in his shop or perfecting his winemaking. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend.
Trent was preceded in death by both of his parents, Gerald and Martha. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Sarah Mesenhimer-Johnson, his sons; Ryan, Shelby, and Will Johnson all of Modesto, and his sister Kim Reeves of Raleigh, NC.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 beginning at 10:30am, CAF hangar 1-S, 700 Tioga Drive, Modesto, CA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Trent Johnson Memorial Scholarship at Modesto Junior College Foundation 435 College Ave. Modesto, CA 95350.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 26, 2019