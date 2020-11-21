Tressa Buckholz

October 5, 1915 - October 31, 2020

Turlock, California - Tressa Belle-Jennings-Bucholtz was born on October 5, 1915, in Scott's City, Kansas. She passed on October 31, 2020, at the amazing age of 105, peacefully in her sleep. Many loved ones were able to be with her during her last few days.

As a young girl, they moved to Atwater in 1919; her dad was a blacksmith; She married Ray Bucholtz on September 4, 1937, lived in Auburn, then bought a ranch in Hilmar. Tressa and Ray were ranchers, raising turkeys, almonds, cattle, and were married 56 years; She loved hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. She sold the Hilmar ranch in 2002 moved to Atwater to be with family. A great-niece lived with her and took care of her for many years. She loved to sew, quilt, crotchet, canning fruit and vegetables, cutting out the comics from the newspaper, and she was very active. At 105+, she knew who everybody was and would tell you stories about anything you would ask about. Her heart was just tired. Many loved ones will dearly miss Tressa!

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Ray Bucholtz; parents Charles Henry Jennings, Ethel Earl Jennings, brother-Lavelle H Jennings, Sister-Elva Leigh Wildberg, and survived by nephews Aaron Jennings, Curtis Jennings, Rod Bucholtz, Nieces- Pamela Jenkins, Betty Farris, Janice Barlow, Sandy McCallister. 9 great-nephews, six great-nieces, ten great-great nieces, and nephews.





