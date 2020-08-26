Tressie C. McCollumApr. 21, 1933 - Aug. 22, 2020Tressie McCollum, a resident of Denair, passed away in Newman on Saturday, August 22nd. She was 87 years old.Tressie was born and raised in Arkansas to Clyde and Verna Lassiter, where she graduated high school and attended college for a short time. After moving to California, she met and married the love of her life, Charles Ray McCollum. Throughout her life, Tressie lived in the Turlock, Livingston, Visalia, Madera and Denair communities.Tressie worked as a USDA Food Inspector for 28 years, covering many processing plants throughout California. A woman of faith, she was an active member of church and loved playing piano for the churches she attended.Tressie is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ray McCollum; daughter, Dianna Mesa; grandchildren, Carol Elston, Robert Elston Jr. and Dustin Elston; and her great-grandchildren, Michael Pritchard, Kayden Elston and Riley Elston. She will be dearly missed by her loving family.A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. the following day, on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.