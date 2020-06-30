Trina R, MilotaJuly 16, 1942 - June 18, 2020Trina Rebecca Milota passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. Trina was born in Hughson, California and lived in the Central Valley her 77 years. Trina is preceded in death by her parents, EC and Pauline Simpson and her brother, James D. Simpson. She is survived by her two sons, Dennis and Troy McCutcheon, 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Trina also is survived by her 3 nieces, LisaJo Simpson, Lena Simpson and Becky Simpson-Hurst and many great-nieces and nephews.