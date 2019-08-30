Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Troy Old. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Service 11:00 AM Larsa Banquet Hall 2107 Monte Vista Ave Denair , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Troy Edward Old

1967 ~ 2019

Troy Old, 52, a loving husband and father of three boys passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at home in Turlock, California after a long battle with cancer. He will always be remembered as "KIND OF A BIG DEAL".

Troy was born January 31, 1967 to Richard and Judy in Castro Valley, California. He worked in the construction waterworks industry 30+ years with Groeniger & Company, Teichert Construction and HD Supply. His ability to connect with people was like no other.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Teresa Old, his three boys, Bailey (21), Connor (18), Grant (15), his parents Rich and Vickie Old, many sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, favorite nieces and nephews (you know who you are). He was considered the "favorite" uncle and loved his family and friends so much. Troy was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Connolly-Venti. Troy had a huge passion for life and he lived it to the fullest. He was always the life of the party. This remarkable man that we all loved so much, will forever live in our hearts.

If you so choose, in lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations to one of the following: A Venmo account has been set-up under the account of @TheOldBoys123 or please donate to the EMC Cancer Treatment Center, Turlock in Memory of Troy Old.

Services and a celebration of Troy's life will be held at Larsa Banquet Hall, 2107 Monte Vista Ave, Denair on Wednesday, September 4th at 11:00 am.

Please share your memories at

www.AllenMortuary.com

www.cvobituaries.com





