Dec 15, 1985 - Feb 17, 2020

Tyler Baptista was 34 years old when he was unexpectedly united with his Mom on Feb 17th, 2020. Tyler is survived by his Father Mike and his Brother Dev'yn of Turlock and Grandmother Ruby Todd of Kingman. He is preceded in death by his Mother Patti Baptista of Turlock and Grandfather Luthur Todd. Tyler was born on Dec 15th, 1985 in Turlock California of which he was a life long area resident. Tyler was blessed to be self employed his entire life in an occupation he loved. Tyler had not yet married and not had any children.

A private service was held March 10th, the same day his Paternal Grandparents Roy and Mabel Baptista who past 20 years apart. Meow

