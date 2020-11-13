VALENE ODESSA ALLENMAR. 4, 1946 – NOV. 3, 2020Valene Odessa Allen, loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and more passed away at the age of 74. Valene was born on March 4, 1946 in Stockton, CA went to James Marshall Elementary, Modesto High School and attended Modesto Junior College. She worked for Hershey Foods for over 33 years. Valene was an avid reader with her favorite poets being Maya Angelou and Toni Morrison, possesed strong family values, loved taking trips especially to the ocean and going to plays and concerts.Many who knew Valene, called her a wonderful friend, Auntie and Na-Na. She was a very compassionate woman that was full of love and opened her home to anyone who needed one and eventually became a foster parent. She took tremendous pride in passing down her knowledge to the next generation which included written expressions accumulated over years that she so loved.Valene was preceded in death by her father Oscar Guins, mother Mildred Clark, sister Susan Finley. She is survived by son Eric (Viny) Allen, grandson Javonte Allen and sister Janice Mack (Stanley) all of Modesto, brother Robert Clark (Pauline) of Monroe, LA, nephews Diriki Jordan (Eryn) of Visalia and Martice Curlee (Michelle) of Monroe, LA and a host of loved ones.A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 16th, 2020 1:00pm at Lakewood Memorial Park located at 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson, CA. Visitation/Viewing on Sunday November 15th 12:00pm-2:00pm and Monday November 16th 10:00am-12:00pm.