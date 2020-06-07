In Loving Memory ofValerie Nicole Robinson BrownFebruary 4, 1966 – June 1, 2020Valerie Nicole Robinson was born February 4, 1966. The 5th of 6 children born to Naomi Robinson, in Leesville, LA. The family relocated to California when Valerie was still an infant. They settled in Berkeley, CA.Valerie matriculated through the Berkeley Unified School District, attending Oxford and Columbus Elementary Schools. After two years in Atlanta, GA, the family returned to California and she attended Portola Junior and El Cerrito Senior High Schools, where she made many lifelong friends and graduated in 1984.Valerie wed Michael E. Brown Sr. on February 23, 1989. Within this union they had Michael Jr., Matthew, Sierra and Dominique.Valerie was known for her great cooking, her easy smile and sweet nature. She rarely passed up an occasion to enjoy family and friends in a fun setting.Valerie leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 31 years, Michel Brown Sr.Her children: Michael Jr. (Jessica) of Modesto, CA; Matthew (LaBrittianey) of Shreveport, LA; and Sierra and Dominique, both of Modesto. Also left to miss her presence are her grandchildren, Jeremiah, Isaiah, Elijah and Avah from Michael Jr.; and Alinah from Matthew. Valerie also leaves behind her mother Naomi Robinson of Modesto; brother Dexter (Virginia) Hawkins of Oakland; sisters, Jeannie Wallace, Phyllis Hudson, Sally (Richard) Rozenblad and Janice Robinson, all of Modesto, CA.Also left to mourn her passing are a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, relatives and friends.