Velinda McPeters
September 3, 1963-August 4, 2019
Velinda McPeters at 55 years of age passed away in her home in Groveland peacefilly in her sleep.
She is survived by her companion and long time family friend Ronnie Mason. Her mother Vera Hendrix, sisters Liz Allen of Gardnerville NV. Vicki Hendrix, Veronda Tune, Valerie Hendrix of CT. Brothers Dean Hendrix of NV. Dewayne Hendrix and many nieces and nephews.
We will all miss her so much. She will always be in our hearts and minds. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019