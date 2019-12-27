Velma K Mendes
(GRANNY)
November 19 1921 - December 7 2019
Velma (GRANNY) Mendes passed away peacefully in Oakdale at the age of 98.
She was born in Lolita, CA to Joe V. and Alexandria Deniz.
She graduated from Hilmar High School. After having a dairy and fruit ranch she worked for Hershey's Corp. for 20+ years, then retiring to care for her two daughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank S. Mendes, daughters Valdine F. Lima, Velma K. Barker, and son Larry F. Mendes. Survived by son Gary Mendes, sister Lena Rose of Manteca, daughter in laws Penelope Stegall, Marianna Bennett, Lavinia Bingham, Peggy Van Vliet, grandchildren Ryan (Joanne), Justin (Cathy), Gary Allen (Wei), Eric, James and Scott. Great grandchildren Calyx, Jack, Kate, Luke, Isiah, Jeremy, Kelsey,Cambry, and Blake.
The family would like to thank Granny's caregiver Danna Morgan.
A graveside service will be held Sunday January 12 @ 12:00pm at Oakdale Citizens Cemetery. Reception following at Oakdale Sportsman Club.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Velma's honor to Huntingtons Disease Society of America 3940 Industrial blvd suite 100 D West Sacramento Ca 95691.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 27, 2019