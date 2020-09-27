Velma Ethel MothersellJuly 3, 1925 - September 15, 2020Velma Ethel (Hall) Mothersell, 95, passed peacefully on September 15, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1925, in Calhan CO. She was the second child born to Stanley Jacob Hall and Edna Rose (Mayhew) Hall. Her family moved to California in 1929. She lived most of her childhood in Pomona, CA. The family moved to Turlock, CA when Velma was a teenager. She graduated from Turlock High School in 1943. After high school, she and a friend moved to Sacramento where they had jobs at McClellan Air Force Base working on engines for military aircraft. She moved back to Pomona and married Arthur Joseph DeBeau in December 1943. After living in New Jersey for eight years, they moved to the Turlock/Modesto area and they later divorced. She married Harold David Mothersell, Jr on November 23, 1963. Together they raised their combined family of six children. They enjoyed family vacations, camping, and fishing trips together. Velma worked as a waitress in Turlock, CA, and then at the Hershey Factory in Oakdale, CA. She later sold Tupperware. In their retirement years, Velma and Harold enjoyed traveling around the United States, fishing, and camping with family and friends. Velma also enjoyed volunteering at Modesto City Hospital and Doctor's Medical Center from 1986 to 1999. She loved to crochet, do crafts, and ceramics. She made many lovely gifts for family and friends. She loved to write letters and had many pen pals throughout the world, several of them also named Velma. She was outgoing, had a wonderful sense of humor, and a warm heart to all who knew her. She loved her family deeply, and she was well-loved by them in return. She will be dearly missed by all of us who loved her. She was preceded in death by Harold, her husband of 51 years, her daughter Sharon, her son John, her parents, and her brother Wendall Hall. She is survived by her daughter Darlene (Bill) Ivory, son Steve (Diane) Mothersell, daughter Susan (William) Berndt, son David Bragg, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and extended family. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the staff at Astoria Gardens, to Sutter Care at Home Hospice, to Louann and David Santiago for their compassion and wonderful care of Velma in her final years.