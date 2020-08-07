Velma Jean RobinsonApril 1, 1926 - August 2, 2020Velma, 94, entered into heaven surrounded by her family. At the age of 12, Velma migrated to California from McAlster Oklahoma. She was a long time resident of Salida and Riverbank.Velma was a federal government employee at Sharpe Army Depot for 37 years performing various jobs.Velma had a passion for music and was an accomplished bass guitar player. In her teens, she sang on KTRB Radio during the Children's Hour. Velma played music at the Moose Lodge as well as many clubs throughout the area. Velma donated her time and talent to benefit families in need.Velma was preceeded in death by her husband Carl Robinson. She is survived by her children: Ramona Maynard (Gary) (Modesto), Larry Robinson (San Francisco) and Karen Mann (Modesto). Velma is also survived by her three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.A viewing will be held at 9:00 am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Dr., Modesto, CA. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 am at Lakewood Funeral Home, 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson, CA.On behalf of the family, many heartfelt thank you's to the dedicated staff of Community Hospice.