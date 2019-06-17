Velma Ruth Humphres
September 14, 1934 June 11,2019
Velma Ruth Humphres, 84 of Modesto died Tuesday at home with her family by her side.
Mrs. Humphres was a native of Stiegler, OK and lived in Modesto for 84 years. She was a homemaker for 62 years. She is survived by her daughter, Reba Caputi of Modesto and her son Paul Humphres of Willcox, Arizona and nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great great grandson.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ernest Lee and Nellie Hammonds, husband Fredford O'Neal Humphres, son Lonnie Eugene Humphres and daughter Donna Carol Stambaugh.
A viewing will be at 4-8 pm Tuesday, June 18 at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel. Burial at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson will be at 10:00 am Wednesday, June 19.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 17, 2019