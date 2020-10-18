Velva KirkOctober 1926 ~ October 2020Velva passed after fighting a long battle with dementia. We were blessed that she never forgot who we were. She was a beautiful person, inside and out. Always concerned about everyone else, even when she was in pain. Everyone that ever met her loved her, and would say how sweet and kind she was. She was very strong, both physically and emotionally.Born in Piggot, Arkansas to Clarence and Audrey Burns, during the depression, she grew up with eight siblings. She helped her family by working in the cotton fields, many times having to miss school. Her family moved numerous times, to several different states. When she was in her teens they moved to Riverbank, where she met and married the love of her life Lavon. In 1945, they married and moved to Modesto, where they raised their three children. Being a mother was her greatest joy. She worked many jobs including a waitress, cannery work, owning/running a small grocery store, school cafeteria, and a bus driver for the disabled. In 1968, she went to work for AT&T as a telephone operator, where she retired after over 20 years of service. Her many hobbies were knitting/crocheting, drawing, and traveling. She and her husband traveled extensively through the United States, and also Canada.Velva leaves behind her children Alan Kirk, Randy Kirk (Nina), and Debbie Case (Doug), granddaughters Michelle, Dayna, Tess, and Whitney and eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by three siblings, Genny Weatherford, Ruth Reed, and Danny Burns. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband Lavon, two sisters, and three brothers.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Mortuary in Turlock. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 20th from 4:00-6:00 PM at Allen Mortuary. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 21st at 10:00 AM at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson. We ask that attendees wear masks and maintain social distancing. Memories and condolences can be shared at