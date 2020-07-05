Vencil MooreJuly 30, 1925 - June 22, 2020Vencil Moore age 94 of Modesto, Ca. passed away on June 22, 2020.He was born in Sleeper, MO. on July 30, 1925. He pastored various missionary Baptist churches for over 50 years, including 8 years as Pastor of The Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Waterford, Ca. of which he was still a member. He retired from pastoring in 2011. He was a W.W. II veteran and served in the Philippines.He married Dorothy Childers in 1946. They were married until her death in 2002. He was preceded in death by his son, Gary Moore. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Aust and her husband Bo; his son, Larry Moore and his wife, Susie Javier, 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.Graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park on July 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Attendance is restricted to family only. A memorial service will be held at a later date.