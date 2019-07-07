Vera Mae Gann
Feb 5, 1943 - Jun 27, 2019
Vera Mae Gann, born on February 5, 1943 in Paducah, Texas to Arthur William Keeney and Grace Mae Keeney, passed away at age 76 on June 27, 2019 at Hospitality House in Salida. Vera was the loving wife of the late Thomas Gann and was 1 of 13 siblings. Vera loved the Lord unconditionally and witnessed to others every chance she got. She was a fighter. No matter what got in the way, she fought the good fight and always kept her eyes on Jesus.
Whether in life or death, Vera's final sentiments to those of us here would be to remind us who we are living for. As Revelation 21:4 says, "And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away."
She is survived by her children Tammie, Verna, Cheryl, and Ken. She has 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella at 2 pm on Monday, July 8.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 7, 2019