Verna Wallenburg
Mar 2, 1930 - May 11, 2019
Verna Wallenburg, 89, entered into rest on May 11, 2019. She was born on March 2, 1930 and has lived in the Ripon/Modesto area for about 60 years.
She leaves behind her loving children Sharyle Spears (Lee) of Hughson, Rick Wallenburg (Tami) of Turlock, Ron Wallenburg (Lori) of Iowa, 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and her 2 brothers and 3 sisters all of Iowa.
Verna worked at Gallo Winery for over 20 years and she enjoyed attending Calvary Reformed Church. She also loved traveling and spending time with her late husband Henry.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10am at Calvary Reformed Church, 741 2nd Street in Ripon, followed by burial at Ripon Cemetery, 320 N. Stockton Avenue in Ripon. For condolences to her family, please visit her online guestbook at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 19, 2019