1/1
Vernis Stone
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernis "Maureen" Stone
Nov 6, 1931 - Sept 25, 2020
Maureen Stone, 88, recently passed away in her home surrounded by family. Maureen was born in Empire, Alabama. It was there that she met and eventually married her husband Floyd, in 1954. In 1957 they moved to California and by 1965 they had bought a home in Modesto. This home would be where she would raise her 4 children and live until she passed.
Maureen worked at Campbell Soup for 35 years until she retired in 1996. She was a devoted member of Richland Faith Assembly of God. Maureen's family and friends meant everything to her.
Maureen was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Stone, her oldest son, Randy Stone, her daughter-in-law, Debbie Stone, and her youngest daughter, Lisa Stone. She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Tom Stovall and her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Janice Stone. She was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
An outdoor viewing will be held for Maureen's friends and family on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 9:00 AM-10:30 AM at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel located at 419 Scenic Drive in Modesto, California. Thereafter, she will take her final trip back home to Alabama and be laid to rest beside her husband.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved