Vernis "Maureen" StoneNov 6, 1931 - Sept 25, 2020Maureen Stone, 88, recently passed away in her home surrounded by family. Maureen was born in Empire, Alabama. It was there that she met and eventually married her husband Floyd, in 1954. In 1957 they moved to California and by 1965 they had bought a home in Modesto. This home would be where she would raise her 4 children and live until she passed.Maureen worked at Campbell Soup for 35 years until she retired in 1996. She was a devoted member of Richland Faith Assembly of God. Maureen's family and friends meant everything to her.Maureen was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Stone, her oldest son, Randy Stone, her daughter-in-law, Debbie Stone, and her youngest daughter, Lisa Stone. She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Tom Stovall and her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Janice Stone. She was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.An outdoor viewing will be held for Maureen's friends and family on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 9:00 AM-10:30 AM at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel located at 419 Scenic Drive in Modesto, California. Thereafter, she will take her final trip back home to Alabama and be laid to rest beside her husband.