Service Information
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto , CA 95350
(209)-523-5646
Viewing
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto , CA 95350
Funeral service
1:00 PM
Modesto Central SDA Church

Dr. Vernon S. Holm

Sep 7, 1917 - Jun 22, 2019

Vernon Stanley Holm peacefully passed away at home in Modesto CA at the age of 101.

He was proceeded by his wife, Ruth Holm, his two brothers Marlin and Larry Holm, two sisters Francis Lecher and Leila Pemberton, and his daughter Cheryl (Cheri) Ryan. He is survived by his two sons Donald (Louise) Holm of Modesto and John (Diane) Holm of Turlock, 8 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

He began his Podiatry career in Vallejo CA before moving to Modesto to work at Modesto State Hospital. After it closed, he continued at Napa State Hospital until retirement.

He took the family water skiing most summer weekends during our high school years. Thank you, dad. He loved his motorcycles and motorcycle club, not giving up his Gold Wing until he was 74 years old when he could no longer pick it up. RVing took over a large part of their life, between the clubs and their annual trip to the Fountain of Youth Spa.

He and Ruth have been long time members of the Modesto Central and Napa Seventh Day Adventist Churches.

Viewing Thursday June 27, 4-8 pm at Salas Bros. Funeral Chapel.

Funeral Service at Modesto Central SDA Church on Friday June 28, at 1:00 pm, proceeded by refreshments and Social at 12:00.

Burial to follow at Lakewood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Vernon would love your donation to support his church, Modesto Central SDA Church.

www.cvobituaries.com



