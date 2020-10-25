Vernon PerineDecember 15, 1934 - October 18, 2020Vernon Wilburn Perine was the eldest child born to Gladys and Wilburn Perine on December 15, 1934. He was born in Modesto, California at St. Mary's Hospital. He attended John Muir School, Roosevelt Junior High, and Modesto High School before transferring to Downey High School. Vernon had the distinction of being in the first graduating class of Downey High. He excelled in athletics, most notably football. Before retiring, he was employed in construction; he could build or remodel just about anything. Vernon was lovingly known as "Papa" to his grandchildren. Vernon is survived by his wife of 65 years, Judy, as well as his children, Chuck (Marcia), David (Elmira), Sandy (Ray Guerra), and Mike (Colette). He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and his sister, Donna Benavidez.