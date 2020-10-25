1/1
Vernon Perine
1934 - 2020
Vernon Perine
December 15, 1934 - October 18, 2020
Vernon Wilburn Perine was the eldest child born to Gladys and Wilburn Perine on December 15, 1934. He was born in Modesto, California at St. Mary's Hospital. He attended John Muir School, Roosevelt Junior High, and Modesto High School before transferring to Downey High School. Vernon had the distinction of being in the first graduating class of Downey High. He excelled in athletics, most notably football. Before retiring, he was employed in construction; he could build or remodel just about anything. Vernon was lovingly known as "Papa" to his grandchildren. Vernon is survived by his wife of 65 years, Judy, as well as his children, Chuck (Marcia), David (Elmira), Sandy (Ray Guerra), and Mike (Colette). He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and his sister, Donna Benavidez.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 25, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

October 23, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about this. I have some wonderful memories of Vern and Judy through my parents restaurant. He was sweet and such a positive man. He had a great sense of humor and was a bit of a flirt with all the waitresses. He always did it with Judy watching and playing along. What a wonderful legacy he left in his marriage and family.
Cindy Gutierrez
Acquaintance
