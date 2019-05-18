Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



12/10/1929 - 5/14/2019

Vesta Lee Liles (Robertson) passed away peacefully in Longview, Texas on May 14, 2019 at the age of 89.

Vesta leaves behind her four sons: Mark Liles and wife Bobbi of Henderson, Texas, Victor Liles and wife Brenda of Caldwell, Idaho, Alan Liles and wife Becky of National City, California, and Tommy Liles and wife Molly of Paloverde, California; 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Billy Dean Robertson, James Edward Robertson, Elmer Vance Robertson, Betty Lou Wyman, and Carol Ann Long.

Celebration of life services will be held in Antlers, Oklahoma at 2:00 PM on May 19, 2019. Inurnment will take place at the Antlers City Cemetery.

Services have been entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, Oklahoma.

www.cvobituaries.com



