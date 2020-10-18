1/1
Vicki Stemman MacClyment
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vicki's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vicki Stemman MacClyment
May 8, 1944-Oct 10, 2020

Vicki passed peacefully at home on October 10 after a brief illness.
Vicki was born on May 8, 1944, in Tucson, AZ, to John and Margaret Johnson. Raised in Tucson, she graduated from the University of Arizona with a Masters degree in Business. She married Lenny Fike in Tucson and had a daughter , Kendall(Fike) Gervin, now of Tuolumne, CA.
After teaching High School in Arizona, she moved to Orange County, CA. She taught High School in Orange County until she retired in 2000. She married again to Alan MacClyment in 1981. She loved working in her garden, playing with her cats and playing tennis. Vicki and Alan moved to Modesto in 2008 to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. After moving to Modesto she started playing bridge at the Modesto Bridge Center. She met many wonderful friends at the Bridge Center. She earned Bronze Master status in tournament bridge.
She is survived by her sister, Kathy Ball and brother Mercer Johnson, both of Tucson, AZ. In Tuolumne four grandchildren were raised. Parents Kendall and Dennis Gervin along with Connor Gervin(wife Ciara), Riley Gervin, Cailin Gervin and Paige Gervin. Grandma Mac will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, if desired, to any animal shelter or the Astro Foundation.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved