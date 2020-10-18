Vicki Stemman MacClymentMay 8, 1944-Oct 10, 2020Vicki passed peacefully at home on October 10 after a brief illness.Vicki was born on May 8, 1944, in Tucson, AZ, to John and Margaret Johnson. Raised in Tucson, she graduated from the University of Arizona with a Masters degree in Business. She married Lenny Fike in Tucson and had a daughter , Kendall(Fike) Gervin, now of Tuolumne, CA.After teaching High School in Arizona, she moved to Orange County, CA. She taught High School in Orange County until she retired in 2000. She married again to Alan MacClyment in 1981. She loved working in her garden, playing with her cats and playing tennis. Vicki and Alan moved to Modesto in 2008 to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. After moving to Modesto she started playing bridge at the Modesto Bridge Center. She met many wonderful friends at the Bridge Center. She earned Bronze Master status in tournament bridge.She is survived by her sister, Kathy Ball and brother Mercer Johnson, both of Tucson, AZ. In Tuolumne four grandchildren were raised. Parents Kendall and Dennis Gervin along with Connor Gervin(wife Ciara), Riley Gervin, Cailin Gervin and Paige Gervin. Grandma Mac will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, if desired, to any animal shelter or the Astro Foundation.