Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor Lomeli Hernandez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



October 21, 1966 - March 28, 2020

Passed onto God's loving arms on March 28, 2020 in Modesto, Ca at the age of 53.

Victor grew up in Patterson and attended the local schools until moving to Modesto in his early 20's. As a young boy Victor's hairstyle was very similar to the musical artist Elvis Presley and was often called Elvis by his friends. During his teen age years Victor accumulated an enormous collection of records, cards, movies, posters and books of the singer which were his pride and joy. Being called Elvis made Victor chuckle every time.

Victor is survived by his siblings; Christine Hernandez-Miranda (Frank), Anthony Hernandez, Martin Perez (Julie) and Jennifer Kuhlman (Dean). His Stepfather, Antonio Perez.

Victor is preceded in death by his mother Paula H. Perez, his grandparents, Antonio G. & Juana L. Hernandez, his uncle & godfather Jesse L Hernandez

Services will be held at a later date due to the current health crisis.

www.cvobituaries.com



Victor Lomeli HernandezOctober 21, 1966 - March 28, 2020Passed onto God's loving arms on March 28, 2020 in Modesto, Ca at the age of 53.Victor grew up in Patterson and attended the local schools until moving to Modesto in his early 20's. As a young boy Victor's hairstyle was very similar to the musical artist Elvis Presley and was often called Elvis by his friends. During his teen age years Victor accumulated an enormous collection of records, cards, movies, posters and books of the singer which were his pride and joy. Being called Elvis made Victor chuckle every time.Victor is survived by his siblings; Christine Hernandez-Miranda (Frank), Anthony Hernandez, Martin Perez (Julie) and Jennifer Kuhlman (Dean). His Stepfather, Antonio Perez.Victor is preceded in death by his mother Paula H. Perez, his grandparents, Antonio G. & Juana L. Hernandez, his uncle & godfather Jesse L HernandezServices will be held at a later date due to the current health crisis. Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close