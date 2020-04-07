Victor Lomeli Hernandez
October 21, 1966 - March 28, 2020
Passed onto God's loving arms on March 28, 2020 in Modesto, Ca at the age of 53.
Victor grew up in Patterson and attended the local schools until moving to Modesto in his early 20's. As a young boy Victor's hairstyle was very similar to the musical artist Elvis Presley and was often called Elvis by his friends. During his teen age years Victor accumulated an enormous collection of records, cards, movies, posters and books of the singer which were his pride and joy. Being called Elvis made Victor chuckle every time.
Victor is survived by his siblings; Christine Hernandez-Miranda (Frank), Anthony Hernandez, Martin Perez (Julie) and Jennifer Kuhlman (Dean). His Stepfather, Antonio Perez.
Victor is preceded in death by his mother Paula H. Perez, his grandparents, Antonio G. & Juana L. Hernandez, his uncle & godfather Jesse L Hernandez
Services will be held at a later date due to the current health crisis.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 7, 2020