Vikesh Balgobind
February 1, 1982 - September 22, 2019
Vikesh Balgobind, a beloved husband, father and friend passed away on September 22, 2019, after a heroic battle with cancer, in Modesto, CA. Vikesh was born on February 1, 1982, to the late Jaswant and Mohini Balgobind.
Vikesh is survived by his beloved wife of 7 years, Tina (Ton) Balgobind, their children, Tatum and Amari Balgobind, and dog, Ottis. In addition, he leaves behind his mother, Mohini Balgobind, sister, Jessica Balgobind, and the Thanh That Ton family.
Vikesh graduated from Modesto Junior College with an Associate's degree in Nursing. At Memorial Medical Center, he worked as a Floor Nurse and later promoted to Charge Nurse on the Renal Telemetry Unit before he became a Rapid Response Nurse in the Intensive Care Unit.
Vikesh was an avid sports fan; specifically, the Oakland A's baseball league and Oakland Raiders football team. He was a devoted person whose memory will live through the kindness of those who were inspired by him.
Arrangements are with Lakewood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to their children's college fund or a .
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 27, 2019