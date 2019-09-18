Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent Brignolo Jr.. View Sign Service Information Deegan Funeral Chapel 1441 San Joaquin St Escalon , CA 95320 (209)-838-7321 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Deegan Funeral Chapel 1441 San Joaquin St Escalon , CA 95320 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Burwood Cemetery Escalon , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vincent Peter Brignolo, Jr.

June 9, 1939 - Sept. 11, 2019

Vincent Brignolo Jr passed away on September 11, 2019 at the age of 80. Vince was born June 9, 1939 in Merced, California. He moved to Escalon at the age of 3, where he remained until his passing. Vince married his soul mate, Charlotte in 1964 and they enjoyed a lifetime of happiness. Their lives were blessed with two daughters and later with four amazing grandsons. His love for his family was immeasurable – being a Papa was truly his greatest joy.

Vince provided a comfortable life for his family working for Wolverine Real Estate in Modesto and for Jack Ulrich, Bankruptcy Trustee. One of his favorite work activities was caring for the animals and enclosures at the zoo in the Ulrich Shopping Center on Roseburg Avenue in Modesto. His work ethic was an inspiration to many and something he instilled in his daughters and grandsons.

Vince is survived by his daughters, Laurie Brignolo (Robert Holmes) and Teresa Brignolo-Seely (Todd Seely). He also leaves behind his grandsons, Jacob Holmes, Derek Seely, Jordan Holmes and Aaron Seely. He was proceeded in death by his wife Charlotte, his parents Vincent Brignolo, Sr and Valentina (Bonzi-Brignolo) DelRosso, brother Robert Brignolo, sister Betty (Brignolo-Silva) Gaylor, as well as his grandson, Justin Seely.

Vince's favorite pastime besides spending time with "his boys" was watching NASCAR racing. Live or on television, Vince didn't miss a race. He enjoyed many years of working on the pit crew for Dan Reed at Stockton 99 speedway and at other local racetracks.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday, September 20th from 4 – 7 pm at Deegan Funeral Chapel in Escalon. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 11 am at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis TN 38101, 800-822-6344, or The Escalon Historical Society, 1630 Main St, Escalon, CA 95320.

www.cvobituaries.com



Vincent Peter Brignolo, Jr.June 9, 1939 - Sept. 11, 2019Vincent Brignolo Jr passed away on September 11, 2019 at the age of 80. Vince was born June 9, 1939 in Merced, California. He moved to Escalon at the age of 3, where he remained until his passing. Vince married his soul mate, Charlotte in 1964 and they enjoyed a lifetime of happiness. Their lives were blessed with two daughters and later with four amazing grandsons. His love for his family was immeasurable – being a Papa was truly his greatest joy.Vince provided a comfortable life for his family working for Wolverine Real Estate in Modesto and for Jack Ulrich, Bankruptcy Trustee. One of his favorite work activities was caring for the animals and enclosures at the zoo in the Ulrich Shopping Center on Roseburg Avenue in Modesto. His work ethic was an inspiration to many and something he instilled in his daughters and grandsons.Vince is survived by his daughters, Laurie Brignolo (Robert Holmes) and Teresa Brignolo-Seely (Todd Seely). He also leaves behind his grandsons, Jacob Holmes, Derek Seely, Jordan Holmes and Aaron Seely. He was proceeded in death by his wife Charlotte, his parents Vincent Brignolo, Sr and Valentina (Bonzi-Brignolo) DelRosso, brother Robert Brignolo, sister Betty (Brignolo-Silva) Gaylor, as well as his grandson, Justin Seely.Vince's favorite pastime besides spending time with "his boys" was watching NASCAR racing. Live or on television, Vince didn't miss a race. He enjoyed many years of working on the pit crew for Dan Reed at Stockton 99 speedway and at other local racetracks.A visitation is scheduled for Friday, September 20th from 4 – 7 pm at Deegan Funeral Chapel in Escalon. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 11 am at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis TN 38101, 800-822-6344, or The Escalon Historical Society, 1630 Main St, Escalon, CA 95320. Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.