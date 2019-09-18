Vincent Peter Brignolo, Jr.
June 9, 1939 - Sept. 11, 2019
Vincent Brignolo Jr passed away on September 11, 2019 at the age of 80. Vince was born June 9, 1939 in Merced, California. He moved to Escalon at the age of 3, where he remained until his passing. Vince married his soul mate, Charlotte in 1964 and they enjoyed a lifetime of happiness. Their lives were blessed with two daughters and later with four amazing grandsons. His love for his family was immeasurable – being a Papa was truly his greatest joy.
Vince provided a comfortable life for his family working for Wolverine Real Estate in Modesto and for Jack Ulrich, Bankruptcy Trustee. One of his favorite work activities was caring for the animals and enclosures at the zoo in the Ulrich Shopping Center on Roseburg Avenue in Modesto. His work ethic was an inspiration to many and something he instilled in his daughters and grandsons.
Vince is survived by his daughters, Laurie Brignolo (Robert Holmes) and Teresa Brignolo-Seely (Todd Seely). He also leaves behind his grandsons, Jacob Holmes, Derek Seely, Jordan Holmes and Aaron Seely. He was proceeded in death by his wife Charlotte, his parents Vincent Brignolo, Sr and Valentina (Bonzi-Brignolo) DelRosso, brother Robert Brignolo, sister Betty (Brignolo-Silva) Gaylor, as well as his grandson, Justin Seely.
Vince's favorite pastime besides spending time with "his boys" was watching NASCAR racing. Live or on television, Vince didn't miss a race. He enjoyed many years of working on the pit crew for Dan Reed at Stockton 99 speedway and at other local racetracks.
A visitation is scheduled for Friday, September 20th from 4 – 7 pm at Deegan Funeral Chapel in Escalon. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 11 am at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis TN 38101, 800-822-6344, or The Escalon Historical Society, 1630 Main St, Escalon, CA 95320.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 18, 2019