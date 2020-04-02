Vincent A. Fernandes
October 27, 1953 - March 26, 2020
Vincent Arnold Fernandes was born on October 27, 1953 in Modesto to Arnold and Josephine Fernandes. He grew up the oldest of three children in the Ceres area. He graduated from Ceres High School in 1971. He fulfilled his dream to open his own powder coating shop, Vinny's Classic Powder Coating. He opened the business in 2014 with friends Gil Graciano and Andres Brito and always by his side at work was his beloved rescue dog, Sandy.
Vince never met a stranger and always lived his life to the fullest. Many of his longest friends were from all the way back to kindergarten. He had an energetic, funny personality and always had a good story to tell. He loved to vacation in Pismo and Lake Tahoe, go antiquing, thrift store hunting, and gambling.
Vince is survived by his loving wife, Loretta Fernandes, parents Arnold and Josephine Fernandes, sister Savina Johnson, children Shane (Marina) Fernandes, Trina (Charlie) Galvan and Michelle Fernandes, his grandchildren Jordan Williams, Giovanni Ruiz, Anastacia Ruiz, Peyton Galvan, and a great-granddaughter on the way, Kaia. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Gary Ermoian, sister-in-law Kathy (Don) Stewart and nieces Lori (Gil) Johnson, Fallon Freitas, and Skylar (Matt) Piechalski as well as many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister Sandra Fernandes, nephew Matthew Freitas, and brother-in-law Bill Johnson.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 3rd at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson. A Celebration or Life will be planned for a later date. His legacy will live on with his business, Vinny's Classic Powder Coating , which will keep going by his wife, business partners, and dedicated employees.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 2, 2020