Violet Hope HartleyJun 5, 1931 – Aug 15, 2020Violet Hope Hartley passed away on August 15, 2020. She was born to Maddie Ernel and Harmon Hammond on June 5, 1931.Violet married Gearld Hartley who was the love of her life. They were from Indiana and moved to Modesto, CA in 1967.Violet loved baking, antiques, taking care of her home, and going out for morning walks. She was a loyal mother, wife, and friend. She absolutely loved her friends and adored her family.Violet is survived by her four daughters, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, a brother and sister, many nieces and nephews.Loving mother we trust God to watch over you until we see you again,Your familyFranklin & Downs Funeral Home, McHenry Chapel is assisting with the final arrangements for Violet. There will be a private visitation held on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM and Graveside Services on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Avenue, Hughson, CA.