Virgie HuberApril 23, 1939 - November 19, 2020Delhi, California - Virgie Bernice Huber, a resident of Delhi, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the age of 81.Virgie was born in Broseley, Missouri, to Prentic and Thelma Carver. She was raised in the Central Valley of California on the family farm. She married her loving husband, Mike Huber, in 1967. Virgie worked for the Foster Farms Turkey Plant until her retirement in 1997. A woman of faith, she was a member of the New Beginnings Church in Delhi.Virgie was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Huber; sons, John Godbehere and Robert Pollard; and her brother, Robert Carver. She is survived by her sons, Steve Huber, William Godbehere, Clifford Godbehere and Dave Godbehere; brothers, Tom Carver and Jim Carver; 21 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.