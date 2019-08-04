Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service 286 West Main Turlock , CA 953804814 (209)-634-4904 Send Flowers Obituary

Virgil A. Stites, Jr.

Jan. 23, 1929 - July 29, 2019

Virgil A. Stites Jr. entered the Gates of Heaven on July 29, 2019. He was in the company of his family at his home in Turlock, California. He was born on January 23, 1929 in Westville, New Jersey to Violet and Virgil A. Stites Sr. He has one younger brother, Robert Stites, of Sewell, New Jersey. Virgil married his loving wife Jeanette on March 18, 1950 in Westville, New Jersey and together they raised a family of five children. After leaving New Jersey, the family lived in Medfield, Massachusetts and Simi Valley, California where Virgil spent most of his adult life. Working in quality control for avionics, Virgil worked for several companies in Southern California over the course of his career. He holds both a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master's in Business Administration degree from Redlands University in Redlands, California. Virgil was active in the United Methodist Church for most of his life. While living in New Jersey, he served as a lay pastor in Millville, New Jersey at the Newcombtown Methodist Church. He also served in numerous roles in his local churches, as a lay member and treasurer to annual conference and was an active participant in the United Methodist Men's organization. Virgil was committed to serving others and participated in several mission projects including the Appalachia Service Project and RVer's in Mission. He was active in several other ministries including his involvement with the shelter and feeding of the homeless in Simi Valley. Virgil served on the Simi Valley Council on Aging and as a docent at the Strathearn Historical Park in Simi Valley. Camping with family and friends brought great joy to Virgil as did Dodger baseball, playing golf and watching just about any sport. He loved the outdoors and was involved with Boy Scouts of America both as a youth and an adult. Virgil enjoyed working with wood, building furniture and creating art. He will be missed for his wit and sense of humor, his compassion for others, his calm demeanor and most of all his love for his family and his friends. Virgil's family includes 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. He is loved by his wife of 69 years, Jeanette Stites of Turlock CA, his children Virgil III (Eileen) of Turlock, Donald (Katheryn) of Leflore, Oklahoma, Eileen Wyckhuyse (Bob) of Elk Ridge, Utah, Kenneth (Michiell) of Round Rock, Texas and Kathleen Motzel (Jerry) of Moorpark, California. A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church1660 at Arbor Way, Turlock. The family requests any donations be made to the Simi Valley United Methodist Church, 2394 Erringer Road, Simi Valley, CA 93065 noting Virgil Stites ASP Memorial.

