Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411

Virginia M. Brooks

Apr. 1, 1927 - Jun. 18, 2019

Virginia M. Brooks, born on April 1, 1927 in Omaha, Nebraska, to Madalyn and Edward Curran, passed away at age 92 on June 18, 2019 at Community Hospice House in Hughson. In her working career she was a teacher's aide and librarian for Modesto City Schools. Virginia was married to the late Vernon E. Brooks. She was preceded in death by her sister, Roberta (Bobbe) Boyington. Virginia is survived by her sons, Robert Brooks (Donna) and Greg Brooks (Keith Abbott). Her grandchildren, Julia Harper Rae, Christopher Harper, Zachary Abbott Brooks and Cameron Abbott Brooks. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Rusty. Virginia enjoyed gardening, reading and sewing. She was very active on the altar guild at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Virginia also participated in a women's investment club for many years. Donations are welcome and appreciated in Virginia's name to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1528 Oakdale Rd., Modesto, CA 95355. Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation on Friday, June 21 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lakewood Funeral Home, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson. A gravesite service, officiated by Rev. Nick Lorenzetti, will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson.

