Service Information Immanuel Christian Reformed 517 Orange Ave Ripon, CA 95066 Burial 2:00 PM San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery Memorial service 11:00 AM Immanuel Christian Reformed Church Ripon , CA

Virginia Lousie Eskes

Mar 19, 1948 - Dec 20, 2019

Virginia Louise Eskes passed away peacefully at her home in Ripon, California, on December 20, 2019, at the age of 71 after a 28-month battle with glioblastoma (brain cancer). Ginger was born on March 19, 1948, to parents William and Mary Van Gilst in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She has been a resident of Ripon for the past 50 years.

Ginger was a kind-hearted person that lived her life with joy, especially when her grandkids were around. She enjoyed working with her husband in their orchard and volunteering at Interfaith Ministries. She was active through church, as a shepherd leader visiting the elderly and those in need, in Bible study and in children's programs. For over 40 years she worked in the radiology department at Doctor's Hospital in Manteca, California, where she liked to share her baked goods.

Ginger leaves behind her husband of 46 years, Clifford Eskes, her sons, Marc Eskes (Dawn) and Kurt Eskes (Jamie), along with her grandchildren, Kayla, Katherine, Jorie, and Troy. Ginger also leaves behind her siblings, Judy Oppewall (Joe), Lorna Van Gilst, Kathy Viss (Mike), Rosie De Vries (Larry), Lila Gestri (David), Connie De Winkle (Elroy), Bob Van Gilst, and Vivian Schuller (Jim).

Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Eskes family. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, at Immanuel Christian Reformed Church in Ripon. Ginger will be laid to rest at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 9. In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be sent in Ginger's memory to Interfaith Ministries, Ripon Christian School, or Immanuel Christian Reformed Church.

