Virginia Guthrie Linscott

January 15, 1926 to February 4, 2019

Virginia Guthrie Linscott, widow of Dr. Everett William Linscott, passed away peacefully on February 4th in Camarillo California where she had lived for the passed 14 years. She was born in Fort Monroe, Virginia the 2nd child of Col Robert Elton and Florence (nee Bowen) Guthrie. She was proceeded in death by her brother Robert Elton Guthrie and her sister Mary Guthrie Burge. As children they lived in various Army postings around the Americas including the Canal Zone Panama, Fort Rosecranz in San Diego, Galvaston Island Texas and Natchez Mississippi and more. She graduated from Mary Baldwin College in Stanton Virginia, going on to earn a Masters at Springfield College in Springfield Massechusetts. As an exchange teacher in Paia, Maui, Territory of Hawaii she met Everett. They were married in 1955 and honeymooned in the newly opened Disneyland before starting life in Seattle, Washington together. By 1958 Virginia and Everett had moved to Modesto where he taught English, Philosophy and Latin at MJC for many years until retirement in 1988. Virginia was very active in volunteer work with MJC Faculty Wives, Girl Scouts as service unit manager, LARCS and through their church of Saint Dunstan's Episcopal. She is survived by two children; Wendy (and Brian) VanLoo of Newbury Park California and David (and Ingrid) of Sachse Texas, and two grandchildren; Emily Louise VanLoo of Oakland California and Peter Everett VanLoo of Newbury Park California.

There will be a service on Saturday February 23 at 10 AM at the Christ Community Church (formerly St. Dunstan's) 3242 Carver Road in Modesto. Her ashes will be interred next to those of her husband Everett in the Lakewood Memorial Cemetery Highlan Gardens) in Hughson.

Funeral Home Perez Family Funeral Home

