Virginia Helen (Davis) Gilbert
Oct 6, 1926 - November 28, 2019
Former Modesto resident Virginia Helen (Davis) Gilbert, 93, died on Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019, in San Diego, California, after a short illness at the assisted facility residence where she had spent the last two years of her life.
Born in Los Angeles on October 6, 1926, to Stanley and Helen Davis, Ginny and her parents soon moved to Modesto and several years later welcomed the arrival of her sister, Marilyn.
Ginny attended Modesto High School and Modesto Junior College, and after his return from serving in World War II, married her high school sweetheart, Bob Gilbert. Their lifelong love affair, though, had its beginning when they were much younger and rode together on Bob's bike to the apricot orchards to cut apricots for the dry yard.
Ginny and her husband raised three sons and a daughter in Modesto, Stockton and San Jose, all the while holding various jobs in order to make ends meet and to help Bob with a career change. In San Jose, they both found fulfilling and long-lasting jobs: Bob as a fifth and sixth grade teacher and Ginny as an employee in the Fremont Union High School District. She also obtained a university degree while working and caring for her family.
Upon their retirement, they moved to Arnold, California where they became active members of the community and enjoyed mountain life. Ginny was active in Friends of the Arnold Library as well as an officer in the local chapter of AAUW. Many years later, the challenges of living in the winter snow would force them to sell their house and move down the hill to Murphys, and then to Angels Camp. They were fortunate to enjoy the company of their youngest son and his family who lived in Arnold.
Ginny and her husband lived the final years of their lives in San Diego where they could be closer to another son, their granddaughters and their great-grandchildren while living in a senior community.
Ginny is remembered by all as a sweet, thoughtful and witty woman with a beautiful smile, a twinkle in her eye and a deep love of family in her heart.
Survivors include her sons Gary (Anabel) and Doug (Liz), daughter Jeannie (Tom), 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Ginny was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert almost 3 years ago, and her eldest son, Bob, also in 2019.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 13, 2020