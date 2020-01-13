Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Helen (Davis) Gilbert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Helen (Davis) Gilbert

Oct 6, 1926 - November 28, 2019

Former Modesto resident Virginia Helen (Davis) Gilbert, 93, died on Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019, in San Diego, California, after a short illness at the assisted facility residence where she had spent the last two years of her life.



Born in Los Angeles on October 6, 1926, to Stanley and Helen Davis, Ginny and her parents soon moved to Modesto and several years later welcomed the arrival of her sister, Marilyn.



Ginny attended Modesto High School and Modesto Junior College, and after his return from serving in World War II, married her high school sweetheart, Bob Gilbert. Their lifelong love affair, though, had its beginning when they were much younger and rode together on Bob's bike to the apricot orchards to cut apricots for the dry yard.



Ginny and her husband raised three sons and a daughter in Modesto, Stockton and San Jose, all the while holding various jobs in order to make ends meet and to help Bob with a career change. In San Jose, they both found fulfilling and long-lasting jobs: Bob as a fifth and sixth grade teacher and Ginny as an employee in the Fremont Union High School District. She also obtained a university degree while working and caring for her family.



Upon their retirement, they moved to Arnold, California where they became active members of the community and enjoyed mountain life. Ginny was active in Friends of the Arnold Library as well as an officer in the local chapter of AAUW. Many years later, the challenges of living in the winter snow would force them to sell their house and move down the hill to Murphys, and then to Angels Camp. They were fortunate to enjoy the company of their youngest son and his family who lived in Arnold.



Ginny and her husband lived the final years of their lives in San Diego where they could be closer to another son, their granddaughters and their great-grandchildren while living in a senior community.

Ginny is remembered by all as a sweet, thoughtful and witty woman with a beautiful smile, a twinkle in her eye and a deep love of family in her heart.



Survivors include her sons Gary (Anabel) and Doug (Liz), daughter Jeannie (Tom), 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Ginny was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert almost 3 years ago, and her eldest son, Bob, also in 2019.

www.cvobituaries.com



Virginia Helen (Davis) GilbertOct 6, 1926 - November 28, 2019Former Modesto resident Virginia Helen (Davis) Gilbert, 93, died on Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019, in San Diego, California, after a short illness at the assisted facility residence where she had spent the last two years of her life.Born in Los Angeles on October 6, 1926, to Stanley and Helen Davis, Ginny and her parents soon moved to Modesto and several years later welcomed the arrival of her sister, Marilyn.Ginny attended Modesto High School and Modesto Junior College, and after his return from serving in World War II, married her high school sweetheart, Bob Gilbert. Their lifelong love affair, though, had its beginning when they were much younger and rode together on Bob's bike to the apricot orchards to cut apricots for the dry yard.Ginny and her husband raised three sons and a daughter in Modesto, Stockton and San Jose, all the while holding various jobs in order to make ends meet and to help Bob with a career change. In San Jose, they both found fulfilling and long-lasting jobs: Bob as a fifth and sixth grade teacher and Ginny as an employee in the Fremont Union High School District. She also obtained a university degree while working and caring for her family.Upon their retirement, they moved to Arnold, California where they became active members of the community and enjoyed mountain life. Ginny was active in Friends of the Arnold Library as well as an officer in the local chapter of AAUW. Many years later, the challenges of living in the winter snow would force them to sell their house and move down the hill to Murphys, and then to Angels Camp. They were fortunate to enjoy the company of their youngest son and his family who lived in Arnold.Ginny and her husband lived the final years of their lives in San Diego where they could be closer to another son, their granddaughters and their great-grandchildren while living in a senior community.Ginny is remembered by all as a sweet, thoughtful and witty woman with a beautiful smile, a twinkle in her eye and a deep love of family in her heart.Survivors include her sons Gary (Anabel) and Doug (Liz), daughter Jeannie (Tom), 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Ginny was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert almost 3 years ago, and her eldest son, Bob, also in 2019. Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close