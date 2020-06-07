Virginia Hudson
1928 - 2020
Virginia Lee Hudson
Feb 12, 1928 - Jun 4, 2020
Virginia Lee Hudson, born February 12, 1928 in Fairfax, Oklahoma, went to be with the Lord June 4, 2020 Modesto, California.
Virginia Lee Hudson age 92 of Modesto died peacefully at home. She is survived by her sister Barbara Buchanan Williams; two sons Thomas Hudson and Keith Hudson; two granddaughters; and six great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:00am at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, California.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
1 entry
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
