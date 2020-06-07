Virginia Lee HudsonFeb 12, 1928 - Jun 4, 2020Virginia Lee Hudson, born February 12, 1928 in Fairfax, Oklahoma, went to be with the Lord June 4, 2020 Modesto, California.Virginia Lee Hudson age 92 of Modesto died peacefully at home. She is survived by her sister Barbara Buchanan Williams; two sons Thomas Hudson and Keith Hudson; two granddaughters; and six great grandchildren.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:00am at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, California.