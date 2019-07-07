Virginia Ibarra Granillo
Jan 19, 1931 - Jun 30, 2019
Virginia Ibarra Granillo, 88 of Sacramento passed away Sunday, June 30th at Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson.
Mrs. Granillo was born in El Centro, California and was a resident of Patterson for 32 years. She was a homemaker. Virginia was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Granillo is survived by her sons, Antonio V. Granillo, Jr. of Henderson, Nevada, Benito I. Granillo of Escalon, David M. Granillo of Sacramento; daughters, Jessie G. Garcia and Elizabeth G. Garcia both of Fresno, Patricia G. Garza of Sacramento; brother, Roberto Sisneroz of Turlock; sisters, Jessie Filix of Stockton, Lucy Granillo of Manteca, Marie Sisneroz of Lathrop; 26 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio V. Granillo, Sr. and sister Genieve Mayoral of Patterson.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Tuesday June 9th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 10th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 7, 2019