Virginia Mae Caetano
1947 - 2020
Virginia Mae Caetano
Sep 2, 1947 - Jul 20, 2020
Virginia Mae Caetano, 72 of Gustine passed away Monday, July 20th at her residence.
Mrs. Caetano was born in Mena, Arkansas and was a lifelong resident of Gustine. She was a Nurse's Assistant for 15 years. She was a member of Westside Christian Center in Gustine and enjoyed painting, collecting dolls and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Caetano is survived by her husband, John Caetano of Gustine; son, Aaron Caetano of Palo Cediro, California; daughter, Gina Reno of Modesto; brothers, Jim Rowton of Gustine, Gary Rowton of Newman and Bobby Rowton of Alameda; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00 pm, Saturday, August 1st at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Gustine. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date once COVID restrictions are lifted.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine - Gustine
AUG
1
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine - Gustine
1 entry
July 25, 2020
A precious friend who we called our sister. She left us with a hole in our hearts.
Georgene Barringer
Friend
