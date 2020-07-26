Virginia Mae CaetanoSep 2, 1947 - Jul 20, 2020Virginia Mae Caetano, 72 of Gustine passed away Monday, July 20th at her residence.Mrs. Caetano was born in Mena, Arkansas and was a lifelong resident of Gustine. She was a Nurse's Assistant for 15 years. She was a member of Westside Christian Center in Gustine and enjoyed painting, collecting dolls and spending time with family and friends.Mrs. Caetano is survived by her husband, John Caetano of Gustine; son, Aaron Caetano of Palo Cediro, California; daughter, Gina Reno of Modesto; brothers, Jim Rowton of Gustine, Gary Rowton of Newman and Bobby Rowton of Alameda; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.A Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00 pm, Saturday, August 1st at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Gustine. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date once COVID restrictions are lifted.