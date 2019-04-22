Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Virginia Mae Jamison Mathews

Oct 5, 1927 - Apr 12, 2019

Virginia died at her home in Ripon on April 12, 2019. A long time Ripon resident, Virginia was a vivacious, loving, funny and generous woman with a palpable zest for life. She loved spending time with her family, playing in her garden and observing the many hummingbirds that live on her ranch. She was predeceased by her children, Mary Jane Crayton, Kenneth E Wild and Wesley W Wild, her brothers Harold Jamison, George W Jamison and Freddie Jamison, her sisters Geraldine Watts and Frances Jamison. She is survived by her daughters Doris Campbell and Judy (Bob) Paul, brothers Ted (Cherie) Jamison and Don Jamison, sister Naomi (Gary) McConaghy plus 12 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Virginia will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her visitation will be on Wednesday, April 24 from 4-7 pm at Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel. Her service will be on Thursday, April 25 at 11:00 am at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 301 Claratina in Modesto. Her burial will follow at Ripon Cemetery. Arrangements by Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel with an online guest book available at:

