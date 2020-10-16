Virginia C. PhelpsDecember 21, 1947-September 12, 2020Virginia Cheryl Phelps was born in Crookston, Minnesota to Homer and Belva (Holm) Collison.She was a 1965 graduate of Grace M. Davis High School, then went on to Beauty College. She retired after working mainly in the retail business.She enjoyed traveling, going to Canada, Hawaii, Cancun and several different states in her lifetime.She is preceded in death by both parents, brother Les Collison, sister Nancy Collison and her beloved cat Grayson.She is survived by son Derek Fernandez (Silvia) of Elk Grove, sisters Linda Alves (Paul) of Modesto and Debra Watson (Stan) of Roseburg, Oregon.She was of the Lutheran faith and a private service was held according to her wishes.R.I.P Ginni.